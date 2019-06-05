Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have had an underwhelming season after winning the World Series in 2018, but it may be too soon to panic.

The Red Sox are just one game behind the Texas Rangers, and one ahead of the Cleveland Indians for the second wild card spot in the American League, so there is plenty of time to turn things around.

Obviously, the sooner that swing comes the better it would be for the team’s playoff chances.

To hear more about the Red Sox’s position in the standings, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images