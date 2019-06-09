Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have a chance Sunday to salvage a split of their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Alex Cora’s club split Saturday’s doubleheader after dropping the series opener Friday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will hand the ball to lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in Game 4, while the Rays will counter with their defending American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

As for the lineups, Christian Vazquez will bat second and start at designated hitter in place of J.D. Martinez, who continues to deal with a back injury. Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers also will get days off, with Sam Travis and Eduardo Nunez playing left field and third base, respectively.

Michael Chavis will bat cleanup for the Red Sox, who enter Sunday six games out of first place in the American League East.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (34-31)

Mookie Betts, RF

Christian Vazquez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sam Travis, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (3-2, 4.88 ERA)

RAYS (39-24)

Yandy Diaz, DH

Tommy Pham, LF

Brandon Lowe, 1B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Willy Adames, SS

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Blake Snell, LHP (3-5, 3.68 ERA)

