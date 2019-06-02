Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say the Boston Red Sox have entered must-win territory heading into their series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Sox have lost four straight, tied for their longest losing stretch of the season, and a loss on Sunday would put them 10 1/2 games behind the Yanks in the American League East.

Looking to avoid the sweep in the Bronx, Alex Cora has made some changes to his lineup. J.D. Martinez will play right field, while Mookie Betts will slide over to center field. Andrew Benintendi will start in left, meaning Jackie Bradley Jr. will get the evening off after striking out three times Saturday.

Sam Travis will make his season debut, batting ninth and playing first base. Michael Chavis will slide over to second base and bat seventh. Christian Vazquez, batting sixth, will have the catching duties, while Eduardo Nunez will handle the DH spot and bat eighth.

For the Yankees, Gary Sanchez will DH, putting Austin Romine behind the dish.

David Price will take the ball for the Red Sox, while the Yankees will counter with CC Sabathia, who was activated from the injured list Sunday.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

BOSTON RED SOX (29-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

David Price, LHP (2–2, 2.83 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (38-19)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Luke Voit, 1B

Gary Sanchez, DH

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Clint Frazier, RF

Austin Romine, C

Brett Gardner, LF

C.C. Sabathia, LHP (3–1, 3.48 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images