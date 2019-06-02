Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy has been coaching in Boston long enough to know the city’s championship expectations, and this year he’s looking to join Bill Belichick and Alex Cora up on that pedestal.

The Bruins are just two wins away from Stanley Cup glory thanks to their Game 3 win over the St. Louis Blues. The head coach was asked about his relationship with his fellow Boston coaches Sunday, and it’s clear there is a common goal.

“I think there’s always a common goal and that is the pressure to win and the expectations in Boston, so we all kind of feel the same thing, which is a good thing, we want those,” Cassidy told reporters. “It’s brought us closer together. Hopefully I can join them with a championship.”

Of course, the Bruins would be Boston’s third championship this year, following the Red Sox’s and Patriots’ respective titles.

The Bruins look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead Monday night in St. Louis. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images