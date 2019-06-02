Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun wrap up their West Coast weekend on Sunday when they take on the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City.

Liz Cambage makes her home debut for the Aces as they look to get back to their winning ways. Vegas fell to Phoenix on Friday 86-84, while the Sun dropped their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks. Connecticut is looking for its first road win of the season.

Connecticut Sun (2-1) at Las Vegas Aces (1-1)

Sunday, June 2 at 6 p.m. ET

Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

The Sun lost to the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, but Jonquel Jones collected 16 points and 22 rebounds.

Recent meetings

The Sun have won 11 of their last 12 vs. Las Vegas.

Players to watch

Jones will give the Sun a big advantage on the glass. She’s now averaging 10 boards per game to go along with 17 points, helping Connecticut collect the second-most rebounds per game in the entire league. Jones’ 22 rebounds on Friday were just two-shy of the league record.

Jasmine Thomas is averaging 14 points and five assists for Connecticut.

Cambage is Vegas’ newest addition but missed their season-opener due to an achilles injury. After making her debut Friday, the all-star should be ready to make a solid impact for the Aces.

Kayla McBride and A’ja Wilson have led the scoring thus far for Vegas, averaging 17.5 and 16 points, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images