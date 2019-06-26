Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics chose four high-character prospects with their 2019 draft selections, but their top pick still is recovering from an injury to his shooting hand.

Indiana’s Romeo Langford played through a torn ligament in his thumb during his lone season for the Hoosiers, which resulted in a surgery that took place in April.

Langford missed pre-draft workouts due to the ailment, but the 19-year-old wing began basketball activities a little over a week ago, according to the Boston Herald. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told reporters after the draft that he was not worried about the injury long-term.

Despite the progression and lack of concern, Langford isn’t expected to be cleared for full contact at the start of Boston’s summer league practices, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Hearing that Romeo Langford won’t be cleared for full contact at the start of Celtics summer league practice this weekend. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 26, 2019

Ainge said Monday that Langford’s summer league status was up in the air.

Langford’s shooting numbers at Indiana were not pretty, as he shot just 27.2 percent from deep in 32 games. But the hope is that with a fully healed shooting hand, his perimeter production will improve.

Boston is set to have an exciting summer league roster with the likes of Robert Williams III, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, Max Strus and 7-foot-7 Tacko Fall. Langford would, of course, be a welcomed addition to that group, but they should be an entertaining bunch either way.

The Celtics begin their summer league schedule July 6 when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:30 p.m. ET. All summer league games will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images