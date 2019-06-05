Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots again were without their leading rusher on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp.

Running back Sony Michel headlined the list of seven players who did not participate on Wednesday’s practice. All seven also were absent from Tuesday’s session.

Rounding out the list were safety Patrick Chung, defensive end Deatrich Wise, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and running back Nick Brossette. Safety Nate Ebner watched portions of practice in sweats.

Chung (forearm/shoulder), Wise (ankle), Thomas (Achilles) and Cajuste (quad) all are recovering from surgeries. The reasons for Michel’s, Ebner’s and Brossette’s absences are unclear, but the former did deal with multiple knee injuries as a rookie last season.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last August, again only participated in positional drills. Left guard Joe Thuney continued to line up at left tackle with the first-team offense.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images