If you felt like taking a walk down memory lane to the 2000 New England Patriots rookie camp, you’re in luck.

Tom Brady certainly has come a long way from his first season with the Patriots, and as his 20th season is approaching quickly, videos of his rookie camp from that season have resurfaced.

Brady, the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, was highly unproven at that point in his career, but that didn’t stop him from throwing dimes to his receivers. You even can see a young Bill Belichick rocking the 90’s royal blue windbreaker on his way into the practice facility.

After playing just one game during his first season in New England, Brady took the reigns in 2001 where he threw for 2,843 yards and 18 touchdowns. Brady and Belichick won their first Super Bowl with the Patriots the following season, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images