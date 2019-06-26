Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has crossed enemy lines.

The New England Patriots quarterback tweeted a photo Wednesday of himself and Peyton freaking Manning. The 42-year-old Brady looks like his normal, dashing self, while the 43-year-old Manning is wearing a killer suit but still looks like a dweeb.

“Spoiler alert … we were friends the whole time,” Brady wrote in the caption. “Always great to see you Peyton!”

Take a look:

Spoiler alert… we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton! pic.twitter.com/DzscouMxsl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 26, 2019

Trade him.

In other Brady-related news, his latest Instagram post caused everyone to freak out about absolutely nothing.

