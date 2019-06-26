Tom Brady has crossed enemy lines.
The New England Patriots quarterback tweeted a photo Wednesday of himself and Peyton freaking Manning. The 42-year-old Brady looks like his normal, dashing self, while the 43-year-old Manning is wearing a killer suit but still looks like a dweeb.
“Spoiler alert … we were friends the whole time,” Brady wrote in the caption. “Always great to see you Peyton!”
Take a look:
Trade him.
In other Brady-related news, his latest Instagram post caused everyone to freak out about absolutely nothing.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images