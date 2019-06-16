Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athletes and celebrities took to social media on Sunday to celebrate their dads on this Father’s Day, and Tom Brady was no different.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted to Instagram, showing some love for the “The Original,” Tom Brady.

“Tom Terrific™” posted a pic with Brady Sr., along with the caption:

“Happy Fathers Day to “The Original!” Everyone knows who my hero is.. thanks for everything dad.”

Brady has chronicled his relationship with his dad quite a bit on social media and in interviews, calling his dad his biggest hero in a teary answer during his pre-Super Bowl media availability in 2017.

We’ve always known Brady to be quite the family man, so it’s no surprise Father’s Day is a big one for him.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images