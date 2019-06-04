The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are all even in the Stanley Cup Final.
St. Louis took a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Monday night at Enterprise Center, evening the series at two and earning the franchise’s first win at home in a Stanley Cup Final game.
Game 4 essentially served as a must-win for the Blues, who were at risk of heading back to Boston with their backs against the wall, and Tuukka Rask says the Blues played a more desperate game as a result.
To hear the goalie’s full remarks, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented People’s United Bank.