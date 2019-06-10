Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum’s offseason will be busier than it might have been otherwise.

USA Basketball announced Monday on its website it has selected the Boston Celtics forward to attend the men’s national team training camp. Tatum is among 20 NBA stars who will compete for 12 spots on USA’s 2019 FIBA World Cup squad.

📰 20 players selected to attend USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp ahead of 2019 @FIBAWC »» https://t.co/cw854Z67CA#USABMNT pic.twitter.com/cvwHuZitLF — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 10, 2019

Tatum, 21, is the lone Celtic in this year’s group of Team USA hopefuls.

The training camp will take place between Aug. 5 and 8 in Las Vegas under the watchful eyes of USA head coach Gregg Popovich and his staff. Afterward, USA Basketball will name finalists for the World Cup squad, and that group will have another camp between Aug. 13 and 15. Popovich will announce his final World Cup squad Aug. 17.

The World Cup will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China, where top-ranked Team USA will pursue a third consecutive world championship. USA will compete in Group E against the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey before the knockout stage begins.

Perhaps Tatum will be among those in red, white and blue.

