Seems like common sense isn’t so common anymore.

Bryce Harper blew a prime opportunity for the Philadelphia Phillies to extend their lead on Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds Sunday thanks to a major lapse in judgment.

The six-time All-Star was 90-feet away from scoring the Phillies’ fourth run of the day with two out in the fifth, when he apparently thought it was a good idea to try and steal home against the right-hander.

So obviously, things didn’t end well for Harper.

Check it out:

Bryce Harper tried to steal home on the right-handed Sonny Gray. It didn't work out well for Harper.pic.twitter.com/Lw0oFMC1UU — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 9, 2019

Woof.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images