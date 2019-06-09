Seems like common sense isn’t so common anymore.
Bryce Harper blew a prime opportunity for the Philadelphia Phillies to extend their lead on Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds Sunday thanks to a major lapse in judgment.
The six-time All-Star was 90-feet away from scoring the Phillies’ fourth run of the day with two out in the fifth, when he apparently thought it was a good idea to try and steal home against the right-hander.
So obviously, things didn’t end well for Harper.
Check it out:
Woof.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images