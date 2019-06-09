Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Stanley Cup will be in the building Sunday evening when the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues take the ice for Game 6 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

But the Bruins are hoping it won’t be making a public appearance.

The B’s have their backs against the wall, needing a win to force Game 7 back in Boston.

Previous hype videos this series have given fans chills, induced goosebumps and even used Tom Brady to get fans ready for the action. Game 6’s trailer asks Bruins fans to believe — and it’s must-see.

The Bruins have been in this position before, including this year’s first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston also came back from a 3-2 deficit to win it all in 2011 against the Vancouver Canucks.

So, there certainly is plenty of reason to hold on to hope.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images