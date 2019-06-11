Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a way to start a game.

The Philadelphia Phillies tried to get settled early in their Monday night match against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. But it didn’t take long for the Diamondbacks to strike, and hard.

Jarrod Dyson got things going for the Diamondbacks in the first inning with a leadoff home run off of Phillies starter Taylor Clarke. Then it was Ketel Marte’s turn to launch one into right field, hitting the club’s second bomb in a row in the very next at-bat. Up next was David Peralta, who kept the ball rolling with his own dinger.

THIS is how you start a game. Back-to-back-to-back homers from the @Dbacks. 😱 pic.twitter.com/mM0Di7bWJ6 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

You don’t see that every day.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images