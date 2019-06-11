What a way to start a game.
The Philadelphia Phillies tried to get settled early in their Monday night match against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. But it didn’t take long for the Diamondbacks to strike, and hard.
Jarrod Dyson got things going for the Diamondbacks in the first inning with a leadoff home run off of Phillies starter Taylor Clarke. Then it was Ketel Marte’s turn to launch one into right field, hitting the club’s second bomb in a row in the very next at-bat. Up next was David Peralta, who kept the ball rolling with his own dinger.
You don’t see that every day.
