Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some people can’t handle the pressure of throwing out a first pitch at a baseball game.

N’Keal Harry is not one of those people.

The New England Patriots receiver threw the ceremonial toss before Friday night’s Pawtucket Red Sox Game. And Harry, who played baseball in high school, threw a strike.

Take a look:

.@Patriots 1st-rounder @NkealHarry15 joined us at the @PawSox game tonight. He’s still got a mean breaking ball too from his high-school baseball days… (cc: @PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/LV2LzpFoR9 — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) June 1, 2019

With the 12-6 curveball!

The first-round pick gave a shoutout to fans after completing his duties.

Harry is expected to play a big role for the Patriots next season. The tall, physical Arizona State product possesses the type of physical attributes that have been missing in New England’s receiving corps for years.

He also has been putting in work with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, for whatever that’s worth.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images