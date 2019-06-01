Some people can’t handle the pressure of throwing out a first pitch at a baseball game.
N’Keal Harry is not one of those people.
The New England Patriots receiver threw the ceremonial toss before Friday night’s Pawtucket Red Sox Game. And Harry, who played baseball in high school, threw a strike.
Take a look:
With the 12-6 curveball!
The first-round pick gave a shoutout to fans after completing his duties.
Harry is expected to play a big role for the Patriots next season. The tall, physical Arizona State product possesses the type of physical attributes that have been missing in New England’s receiving corps for years.
He also has been putting in work with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, for whatever that’s worth.
Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images