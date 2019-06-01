Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Jerod Mayo isn’t the only former New England Patriots star assisting his former team’s coaching staff this spring.

In addition to Mayo, who was hired in March to coach New England’s inside linebackers, retired wide receiver Troy Brown and running back Kevin Faulk also have been lending a hand during organized team activities.

Brown and Faulk could be seen working with their old position groups last Thursday, and though reporters only have been permitted to watch one OTAs practice thus far, team-released photos showed Brown coaching up New England’s wideouts this week, as well.

Kevin Faulk and Troy Brown both were assisting the Patriots’ coaching staff today. Here’s Faulk: pic.twitter.com/T0VVzdErrB — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 23, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what Brown’s and Faulk’s responsibilities entail and how long their guest coaching stints will last, but they’ve been able to provide valuable insight, according to running back James White.

“It’s pretty cool,” White said Friday at Tom Brady’s annual Best Buddies touch football game. “They’ve been through it for a long time through the Patriots organization. They talk about their experiences and kind of share with us how similar it is, the differences. But it’s pretty cool to hear their stories. They had a lot of success in this league, and to be able to pick their brains is awesome.”

Brown spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowl titles before retiring after the 2007 season. His presence at practice has taken some weight off the shoulders of Joe Judge, who is coaching both wide receivers and special teams this season.

Faulk, who now serves as director of player development at his alma mater, LSU, was another Patriots lifer. He played 13 seasons in New England from 1999 through 2011 and, like Brown, was part of each of the franchise’s first three championship squads.

Both players are enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“You don’t have a choice but to listen (to their stories),” White said with a laugh. “It’s good, though. The more you hear it, the more you refresh in your mind of what this experience is all about. You learn from them, and it only makes you a better player.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images