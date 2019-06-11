Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Lowry had a chance to play hero for the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Instead, he basically was that gif of Carlton from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” missing a shot by a mile.

With the Raptors trailing the Golden State Warriors 106-105 in the closing seconds of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Raptors got the ball after a Warriors offensive foul. Some good defense from the Warriors forced the Raptors to keep looking at alternatives to Kawhi Leonard shooting the pivotal shot, and finally Fred VanVleet got a pass over to Lowry in 3-point territory near the baseline.

Lowry actually had a pretty good look, but wasn’t even close to making the shot that would’ve clinched the series at home for Toronto.

Take a look:

WHAT A FINISH. The final shot is off, and it's headed back to Oracle. pic.twitter.com/PDSoD0O1N4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Yeah, yikes.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Images