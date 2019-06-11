Kyle Lowry had a chance to play hero for the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
Instead, he basically was that gif of Carlton from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” missing a shot by a mile.
With the Raptors trailing the Golden State Warriors 106-105 in the closing seconds of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Raptors got the ball after a Warriors offensive foul. Some good defense from the Warriors forced the Raptors to keep looking at alternatives to Kawhi Leonard shooting the pivotal shot, and finally Fred VanVleet got a pass over to Lowry in 3-point territory near the baseline.
Lowry actually had a pretty good look, but wasn’t even close to making the shot that would’ve clinched the series at home for Toronto.
Take a look:
Yeah, yikes.
