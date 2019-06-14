Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry managed to remain gracious in defeat, even when Drake counts himself among the winners.

The Golden State Warriors superstar congratulated the rapper Thursday night via telephone, following the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Finals-clinching win over the Warriors. Curry called Drake prior to leaving Oracle Arena to offer these kind words to the Raptors super-fan.

“Congrats, bro,” Curry said. “Tough one. I hate seeing it … Enjoy man, it’s big time for you, the whole city, everybody.”

Drake, a Toronto-area native, was ever-present courtside at Scotiabank Arena during the NBA playoffs. He made postseason headlines for mocking Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and rubbing head coach Mike Budenholzer’s shoulders during the Eastern Conference Finals. He also jawed at Warriors forward Draymond Green after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The NBA reportedly asked Drake to tone down his over-the-top antic for the of the NBA Finals. Nevertheless, he remained one of the Raptors’ most ardent and visible supporters, to the point where some had to remind him he’s not actually on the team. After hearing from Curry during Toronto’s postgame celebrations, Drake might need another reminder of his status as a non-NBA players.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images