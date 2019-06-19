Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why would Kyrie Irving want to sign with the Nets if another superstar doesn’t join him in Brooklyn?

That’s the question Chris Broussard posed Wednesday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” while discussing Irving’s future in free agency.

The All-Star point guard has been heavily linked to the Nets in recent weeks, making it seem like a foregone conclusion he’ll land in Brooklyn, but Broussard believes Irving instead should re-sign with the Celtics and recruit Kevin Durant to join him in Boston.

“Basketball-wise, why would you leave Boston to go to Brooklyn by yourself?,” Broussard asked. “If I’m going there with Kevin Durant, that’s one thing. But by yourself, you’re going to a worse version of what you have in Boston.

“What I would do if I was Kyrie, I would get on the phone with KD — and I know they’re talking and they want to play together and all that,” he added. “See if you could convince KD to play in Boston. And then get on the horn with (Celtics president of basketball operations) Danny Ainge and say, ‘Let’s do a sign-and-trade with Golden State.’ ”

"Why would Kyrie leave Boston to go to Brooklyn by himself? … He would be going to a worse version of what he has in Boston. If I were Kyrie, I would get on the phone with Kevin Durant and see if I could convince KD to play in Boston." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/oCw1MmMlts — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 19, 2019

Durant’s situation is complicated a bit by the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He can opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors and become a free agent, like Irving, but there’s no guarantee Durant will return from his injury during the 2019-20 season.

Either way, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Irving recruits Durant to Boston. All signs point toward Irving leaving the Celtics, who also are on the verge of losing Al Horford, who reportedly is opting out of his contract with Boston to test the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images