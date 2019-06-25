Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers have put yet another target on the United States women’s soccer team’s collective back.

Odds Shark revealed the latest updated odds for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday night via Twitter. Unsurprisingly, Team USA remains the favorite to win this year’s tournament, following Monday’s 2-1 win over Spain in the Round of 16.

Updated odds to win the #FIFAWWC: USA +120

France +400

Germany +475

England +750

Netherlands +1200

Sweden +1600

Norway +2500

japan +3300

italy +4000

China +12500 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 25, 2019

USA and second-favorite France will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Friday in a highly anticipated clash between the defending world champion and the host nation.

The winner of that contest will face either England or Norway in the semifinals. Germany is heavily favored to reach the final on the other side of the bracket, but anything can happen in World Cup knockout rounds.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images