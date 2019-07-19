Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Boone let his temper get the best of him Thursday night, and now he’s suffering the consequences.

Major League Baseball has suspended the New York Yankees manager for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for “inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire,” according to the Associated Press. Boone lost his cool after rookie umpire Brennan Miller, who was calling just his fifth major league game behind the plate, missed a number of calls through the first two innings, sparking the skipper’s tirade.

Boone addressed his suspension ahead of the Yankees’ Friday night matchup against the Colorado Rockies, noting his respect for the “difficult job” umpires do on a daily basis in the process, according to the New York Daily News’ Kristie Ackert. He also lauded Miller for maintaining his composure during the incident, something he admitted he didn’t do.

But does he regret what he did? Nope.

“You know it felt right to stand up, but sometimes — you know some of the foul language I’m not real proud of — but it’s over and done with now and we’ll move on,” he said.

(You can watch his full answer here.)

Boone will serve his suspension Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports