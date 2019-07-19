Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be major playoff implications for Ryan Newman in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Newman sits on the outside-looking-in in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings and will need a strong performance to put himself in the playoff picture.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava went one-on-one with the Roush Fenway Racing driver and asked about the importance of the race.

Watch the interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images