Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora knows last season wouldn’t have been possible without the help of his coaching staff, and he made sure they were well-aware of that.

The Boston Red Sox manager helped lead the team to a franchise-best 108 wins last season, capped off by winning the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Winning baseball’s biggest title came with more than just a trophy and a parade, though, as Cora will manage the American League in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, along with the rest of the coaching staff.

“For me it’s amazing to be here,” Cora told reporters Monday. “But I think it’s more satisfying to have my coaching staff here. What they did last year was amazing. Just helping me out throughout the season. First year in the big leagues and what they did was amazing. Although I’m having a great time … it’s great for them to be recognized.”

While Boston isn’t where it was at this point last season, it’s obvious Cora knows how important who he has on his staff, and wants them to receive some well-deserved credit, as well.

Catch Cora’s full media availability below:

"For me it's an honor to be here, but it's more satisfying to have my coaching staff here." – AC talks #AllStarGame, coaching staff, and lineup pic.twitter.com/U0SUz9sWB2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images