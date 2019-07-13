Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night 8-1 to start out the second half of the season, and Eduardo Rodriguez was fantastic on the mound for Boston.

Manager Alex Cora noted that he thought Rodriguez’s fastball was a real difference maker in Friday night’s game, and that he did a very good job controlling the play for Boston. The lefty tossed seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one run on five hits.

To hear more about Rodriguez from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images