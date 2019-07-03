Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night 10-6, and Price was great on the mound for Alex Cora’s team.

The lefty struck out seven through six innings while allowing only four hits. Cora noted that Price is a “team leader” and has been since the halfway point of the 2018 season.

The 33-year-old pitcher took command as he told the Red Sox skipper that he would pitch both Tuesday and Sunday, giving Chris Sale some extra rest.

To here more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images