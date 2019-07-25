Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Whether or not he wants to admit it outright, Bill Belichick likely was irked by the Houston Texans’ pursuit of Nick Caserio this offseason.

Back in June, the Texans requested to interview Caserio — who carries the title of “director of player personnel” for the Patriots — for their vacant general manager position. While Caserio plays a big role for the Patriots, it technically would be a promotion had he landed with the Texans.

But Houston’s way of going about things drew the ire of Belichick and Co., who responded by filing tampering charges. Only when the Texans withdrew their pursuit of Caserio did the Patriots drop said charges. The Texans said they had consulted the league office and thought they were in full compliance with league rules regarding going after other teams’ execs, but were unaware of “certain terms” in Caserio’s contract with the Patriots.

Belichick on Thursday, the first day of training camp, was asked if he had any qualms with the situation.

“I think that’s all water under the bridge,” was all Belichick cared to offer.

When asked if he was happy to have Caserio back, Belichick dodged the question.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to having a good day out there on the practice field today, trying to string together throughout the course of camp.”

For what it’s worth, the Texans and Patriots will meet this season in Houston in Week 13.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images