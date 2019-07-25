Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady will spend late July the same way he has every year since 2000: preparing for a season with the New England Patriots.

New England opened up training camp Thursday, and Patriots fans expectedly came out in droves to take their first look at the reigning Super Bowl champions. Equally unsurprising was the reception for Brady, who received quite the hand from the Foxboro faithful as he stepped out for his 20th training camp.

Unfortunately for Brady, he’ll be without his favorite target for at least the first few weeks of training camp. Julian Edelman reportedly is dealing with a broken thumb and there’s a chance the Super Bowl LIII MVP won’t suit up for any preseason games. Edelman still was present at practice Thursday albeit without pads.

Aside from the excitement over a new season, training camp always brings Brady another joy. The decorated signal-caller will celebrate his 42nd birthday next Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images