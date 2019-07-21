Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There was some sorcery going on at Tropicana Field on Saturday night.

In the eighth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’ tilt with the Chicago White Sox, Rays reliever Oliver Drake closed out the eighth inning with a strikeout, using one of the most bizarre deliveries/pitches you’ll ever see.

This pitch might have broken physics. pic.twitter.com/9M62Y5gzRt — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2019

Confused as to how he did that? Us too, and we’ve watched it about 100 times now.

That pitch spun pretty much everybody’s brain into a pretzel, so it led to some pretty priceless reactions on Twitter (worth noting: Brewers fans understandably questioned where that pitch was in Drake’s arsenal when he was in Milwaukee, but most of those tweets included obscenities that we probably shouldn’t share on this website).

Batter walking back to the dugout like pic.twitter.com/SRQVGtrPTz — Hul0ng [+] (@HUL0NG) July 21, 2019

Great to see pitchers commemorating #Apollo50th by throwing pitches only possible on the surface of the moon — Daryl Sng (@dsng) July 21, 2019

Watching this makes my arm hurt… — Garrett Brodeur (@Glbrodeur33) July 21, 2019

When did MLB switch to wiffle balls? — M Markillie (@MMarkillie) July 21, 2019

Entertaining as that might have been, the Rays ultimately lost 2-1 in 11 innings — to no fault of Drake’s.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images