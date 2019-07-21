There was some sorcery going on at Tropicana Field on Saturday night.
In the eighth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’ tilt with the Chicago White Sox, Rays reliever Oliver Drake closed out the eighth inning with a strikeout, using one of the most bizarre deliveries/pitches you’ll ever see.
Confused as to how he did that? Us too, and we’ve watched it about 100 times now.
That pitch spun pretty much everybody’s brain into a pretzel, so it led to some pretty priceless reactions on Twitter (worth noting: Brewers fans understandably questioned where that pitch was in Drake’s arsenal when he was in Milwaukee, but most of those tweets included obscenities that we probably shouldn’t share on this website).
Entertaining as that might have been, the Rays ultimately lost 2-1 in 11 innings — to no fault of Drake’s.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images