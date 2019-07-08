Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price had himself a pretty good Sunday.

The Red Sox pitcher tossed five innings, gave up just one earned run and struck out six in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The win not only marked the seventh of the season for the southpaw, but the 150th of his career.

“That’s cool. That’s winning 15 games a year for 10 seasons,” Price said on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

Price has a .659 winning percentage and an ERA of 3.25, putting him in with some pretty elite company. The left-hander joins eight other pitchers who have at least 150 wins, a .650 winning percentage and a 3.30 ERA or lower. Sandy Koufax, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, Whitey Ford, Lefty Grove, Ron Guidry, Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer all accomplished the feat, as well.

Price and most of his Red Sox teammates now will enjoy the next four days off for the All-Star break before starting the second half of the season Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images