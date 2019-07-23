Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maxim Dadashev has died as a result of brain injuries sustained during his fight Friday night, the boxer’s trainer and strength and condition coach told ESPN. Dadahsev was 28.

Dadashev was transported to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in Maryland following his 11th-round loss to Subriel Matias. Up until his death, Dadashev had been in a medically induced coma following a two-hour procedure to relieve bleeding in his brain. According to ESPN, neurosurgeon Mary I.H. Cobb had informed Dadashev’s manager the boxer was showing signs of severe brain damage and was given medication to subdue swelling.

Buddy McGirt, Dadashev’s trainer, stopped Friday’s fight after deeming the boxer had endured too much damage. Dadashev reportedly vomited as he made his way back to the locker room and departed Theater at MGM National Harber via stretcher, according to CBS Sports.

Dadashev entered Friday’s bout undefeated through 13 career professional fights.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images