The Boston Celtics recently hired former WNBA star Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, and Brad Stevens sounded pretty happy with the acquisition on Tuesday night.
During Boston’s summer league game against the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics head coach noted that Lawson is “as sharp as they come,” and that he’s happy to have her on board.
“Thank goodness she’s on our staff,” Stevens told ESPN, as seen on Tuesday’s broadcast of Celtics vs. Nuggets. “I think she’ll do a great, great job for us.”
Boston added the former analyst to their coaching staff on June 28, and since then she has worked as an assistant on the Celtics’ summer league staff under head coach Scott Morrison.
Lawson joins the ranks of a rising number of female coaches in the NBA, but she’s the first female assistant coach in Celtics’ history.
Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images