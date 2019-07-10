Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics recently hired former WNBA star Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, and Brad Stevens sounded pretty happy with the acquisition on Tuesday night.

During Boston’s summer league game against the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics head coach noted that Lawson is “as sharp as they come,” and that he’s happy to have her on board.

“Thank goodness she’s on our staff,” Stevens told ESPN, as seen on Tuesday’s broadcast of Celtics vs. Nuggets. “I think she’ll do a great, great job for us.”

Coach Stevens has high praise for new assistant coach @karalawson20 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/5aPA1gUQG5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 10, 2019

Boston added the former analyst to their coaching staff on June 28, and since then she has worked as an assistant on the Celtics’ summer league staff under head coach Scott Morrison.

Lawson joins the ranks of a rising number of female coaches in the NBA, but she’s the first female assistant coach in Celtics’ history.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images