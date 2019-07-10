Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics summer league team has looked impressive thus far, but Tacko Fall has taken the spotlight.

At 7-foot-6, Fall quickly became a summer league phenomenon, entering the game to standing ovations on multiple occasions across Boston’s first three matchups. When Brad Stevens spoke to the media before Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, the UCF product was a topic of discussion.

Stevens said that he admires the way Fall has handled summer league chaos thus far.

“He has the whole place buzzing and it doesn’t affect who he is,” Stevens said, via Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb. “I admire him.”

Stevens on Tacko: “He has the whole place buzzing and it doesn’t affect who he is. I admire him.” — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 9, 2019

Stevens is right, it is phenomenal. While the center is attempting to make an NBA roster, ESPN is following him into elevators for interviews as he’s simultaneously swarmed by fans looking for autographs.

Fall went on to have four points and four rebounds in 16 minutes on Tuesday as the Celtics improved to 3-0 in their summer league campaign.

Though his NBA future remains uncertain, some believe that he could make a push to take Guerschon Yabusele’s roster spot prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images