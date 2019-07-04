Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Though the likelihood of him having a lengthy NBA career is relatively slim at this juncture, basketball fans just can’t help but be excited about Tacko Fall.

The UCF product went undrafted but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics, and will play on the C’s Summer League team as a result. In his relatively short Celtics tenure, Fall has turned some heads, and it appears he’s making a good impression on his teammates.

Boston first-round pick Grant Williams was on the receiving end of a hug from the 7-foot-7 center, and he gave a description of what it’s like.

“Tacko’s my guy,” Williams said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “He’s a big boy. He’s massive. I feel like I’m a baby (next to him). I gave him a hug just now and he enveloped me. I’ve never felt that way in my life.”

Williams, though standing at 6-foot-7, is still a foot smaller than Fall, so it’s little surprise he feels like a baby around him.

The first Celtics Summer League game will take place Saturday in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images