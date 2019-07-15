Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics made a splash when they brought in Kemba Walker to replace Kyrie Irving. After weeks of jersey edits, fans will now get their first real look at the All-Star point guard in Celtics green.

Boston will hold Walker’s introductory press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The Celtics acquired Walker in a sign-and-trade with the Hornets that sent guard Terry Rozier to Charlotte along with a future second-round pick. Boston also acquired a second rounder in the transaction.

Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte, averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds over that span. The University of Connecticut product is one of four NBA players to average over 22 points and five assists over the last three seasons, with the other three being Damian Lillard, Steph Curry and former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, according to the team’s press release.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images