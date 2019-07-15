Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made a slew of roster moves Monday afternoon highlighted by Eduardo Nunez being designated for assignment.

The utility infielder was struggling for Boston this season, hitting just .228 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 174 plate appearances this season. The move comes as the Red Sox try to close the gap between the Tampa Bay Rays for a Wild Card spot.

Manager Alex Cora spoke to the media Monday ahead of his team’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park and noted the decision to part ways with Nunez wasn’t an easy one.

“It wasn’t working out against lefties,” he said per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “It was a tough spot for him, not getting enough at-bats. … It’s a tough decision but a baseball decision.”

Cora didn’t forget how much Nunez contributed to the 2018 World Series run when he batted .300 and hit his infamous pinch-hit, three-run home run in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. And even though the decision was difficult, Cora believes the 32-year-old gets it.

“I don’t know if he saw it coming, but he understands,” he said per Speier.

Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket as a corresponding move, and likely will play first base with a left-hander on the hill.

