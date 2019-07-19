Home comforts might propel the Connecticut Sun to a place that exists beyond the limits of most WNBA teams.
The Sun will host the Atlanta Dream on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in a game between the Eastern Conference’s best and worst teams, respectively. The Sun rebounded from a five-game losing streak last weekend by beating the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever. The Sun, whose 11 victories this season are joint-most in the WNBA, can stretch their winning streak to three when they kick off a four-game homestand against Atlanta.
The Dream are coming off narrow losses to the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky, and their shooting, a WNBA-worst 36.7 percent — is among the primary reasons why they have the worst record in the conference.
Atlanta Dream (5-12) vs. Connecticut Sun (11-6)
Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
TV: NESNplus
Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app
Recent meetings
The Sun won the first games the teams played this season, but the Dream prevailed 78-75 on July 10 in their most recent contest against Connecticut.
Players to watch
Sun forward Shekinna Stricklen is second in the WNBA with 42 3-pointers made this season. Connecticut is 8-0 when she hits at least three 3-pointers in a game.
Connecticut must limit Jessica Breland’s influence on the glass after she grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds in Atlanta’s July 10 win over the Sun.
Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun