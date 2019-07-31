Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price struggled in the Red Sox’s 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

The Boston southpaw tossed nine strikeouts and said he felt as good physically as he had in quite some time, but couldn’t make it out of the fifth inning.

Price spoke about the loss after the game and noted that he’ll need to address some things before his next start in New York when the Red Sox take on the Yankees.

To hear everything from Price, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.