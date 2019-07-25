Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have you ever gone to movies and been in a completely empty theater that you had all to yourself?

Well, apparently, that’s the absolute dream for Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel. Or is it?

Kessel was traded this offseason from the Penguins to the Coyotes, meaning he has put his Pittsburgh-area home on the market for a cool $2.1 million, and for that price, you’ll be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art home theater that has exactly one seat in it.

Depending on your personality, it is the greatest or saddest thing you’ve ever seen.

Phil Kessel's Pittsburgh house is for sale, and it has the loneliest home theater in the world: https://t.co/HkCcOmXiu7 pic.twitter.com/hqyw0w1h90 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 24, 2019

But according to The Wrap, the single-seat theater was staged “to give perspective to the size of the room.”

And Kessel apparently never actually used the theater, which might be even more depressing then the notion of owning a single-seat home theater.

You can view more pictures of the listing — which is undeniably gorgeous — on realtor.com. And yes … there is a room with a poster of Kessel in it.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images