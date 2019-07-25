Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julio Jones is predicting big things for himself this season, saying he’s planning on “going crazy.”

And if you take him at his word, it appears the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver already has gone crazy.

“I’m not ever going to lie to you, I’m going crazy this year,” Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m going crazy. I’ve been doing everything that I need to do. I’m taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I’ll be ready to go.”

When asked if 2,000 yards was a goal, the 30-year-old aimed even higher.

“Well, I’m not a prediction-type guy, but I might mess around and go three (thousand), you know what I’m talking about,” Jones said.

Jones hauled in 113 passes last season for 1,677 yards, and has a career high of 1,871 yards back in 2015. For what it is worth, the NFL record is 1,964 set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

So yeah, Jones might not totally have thought that one through. But hey, there’s nothing wrong with shooting the moon.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images