It’s been quite a 24 hours for Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard reportedly agreed to sign with the Clippers — not the Lakers — in free agency and a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the city Thursday before another one was detected Friday.

A 7.1 earthquake struck Southern California shortly before 8:30 p.m. and could be felt in Las Vegas.

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were in fourth inning of their game at Dodger Stadium when the earthquake came through. Footage from the center-field camera was shaky, as the announcers confirmed an earthquake was taking place.

But it didn’t seem to faze the players or fans.

Take a look:

Wild.

