The Marcus Johansson era has come to an end.
The free agent, who was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Boston Bruins in February, signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, according to Hockey Night in Canada’s David Amber. The deal carries a $4.5 million AAV.
Buffalo confirmed the signing shortly after reports surfaced.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney hinted the forward likely wouldn’t return next season, but listed possibilities on how the Black and Gold could replace Johansson.
The 28-year-old played in 10 regular-season games for Boston and amassed three points (one goal, two assists). But he shined the most in the Bruins’ Stanley Cup run.
In 22 games, Johansson tallied 11 points (four goals, seven assists), including two power-play goals and a game-winner.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images