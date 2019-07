Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez has been having one of the more successful seasons among Boston Red Sox pitchers in 2019, especially after this year’s All-Star break.

Since the 2019 break, Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA and 20 strikeouts across 20 1/3 innings of work. He is 12-4 through 20 total starts this season.

For more on Rodriguez’s recent success, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.