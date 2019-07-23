Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will be getting some reinforcement back Tuesday night.

After Monday’s 9-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Boston manager Alex Cora confirmed Mitch Moreland will be activated ahead of Tuesday’s contest. The skipper also noted he has yet to make a decision about what the corresponding move will be.

Moreland has been on the injured list since June with a quad injury suffered against the Rays. He spent time on the injured list earlier in the season as well with a calf strain. At one point, he was leading the Red Sox in home runs and was one of their most productive hitters.

The first baseman said Monday he didn’t “waste any hits” during his rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket after going 0-for-13, so it’s clear he’s ready to contribute to the red-hot Boston offense and pick up right where he left off.

The Red Sox will need to make a decision about how to make room for Moreland, though. They could send Sam Travis (who blasted a home run in Monday’s win) back down to Pawtucket, or put Michael Chavis on the IL if his back spasms continue to bother him.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images