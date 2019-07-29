Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees was pretty important.

The Red Sox are doing all they can to climb back into the American League East race, and a win Sunday night would have given them a much-needed sweep. Yet, as the seventh inning of a three-run game began, ESPN viewers were treated to an impromptu birthday party in the broadcast booth.

Longtime Yankees infielder and current ESPN broadcaster Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated his 44th birthday, and his current employer “surprised” him by bringing his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, and his daughters into the booth to “celebrate.” The polarizing star was given a cake addressed to, well, no one, and then tried to make awkward small talk with his real-life family and broadcast family — all while a baseball game was playing out below them.

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019

Very natural!

As for the cake itself, it left a little to be desired in the design and decoration departments, as evidenced by this tweet from The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

A-Rod left behind the cake presented to him by J-Lo for his Bday on the ESPN broadcast. He did not eat a slice. All of us writers are now eating it instead. pic.twitter.com/wDd3CXAajo — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) July 29, 2019

As A-Rod himself points out, there has been no shortage of cake in his life this week, after J-Lo brought him on stage at a recent concert to present him with a lavish Yankees-themed cake.

J-Lo, meanwhile, turned 50 less than a week ago. Rodriguez presented her with a modest gift: a brand-new Porsche.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images