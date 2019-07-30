Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although DeAngelo Hall thinks the world of Stephon Gilmore, he’s not putting enough respect on his name for some people.

The former Pro Bowler and current NFL Media analyst ranked the New England Patriots cornerback third on his list of top 10 cornerbacks heading into the 2019 season Tuesday. Hall ranked Gilmore behind the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey (No. 2) and the Arizona Cardinals’ Patrick Peterson (No. 1). Nevertheless, Hall gave Gilmore this glowing review.

“As the years go by, I fall more and more in love with Gilmore’s game,” Hall wrote. “He’s a big-bodied corner who is fast but doesn’t rely solely on his speed. He’s rarely flashy — although that crucial interception in the Super Bowl was pretty spectacular. He’s more of a smooth technician who is a monster in coverage. The veteran is so good at disrupting the receiver by using his hands and punching the ball out, even when it looks like a sure reception.”

Hall’s opinion differs from that of Patriots legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Ty Law, who considers Gilmore the NFL’s best cornerback.

Gilmore also earned the highest cornerback ranking on the NFL’s player-voted “Top 100 Players of 2019.”

Hall says he loves Gilmore’s game, but he has a funny way of showing it.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images