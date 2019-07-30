Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are working their way into playoff contention with the help of a very impressive week-long stretch.

Boston has posted a 5-2 record while batting .337 and scoring 8.6 runs per game over its last seven games. The pitching has improved as well, creating some solid all-around improvements.

If the series against the New York Yankees told us anything, it’s that this Red Sox team can definitely hang with Major League Baseball’s best teams.

To hear more about the Red Sox’s past seven games, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images