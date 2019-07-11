Everyone’s goal in life is to make as much money by working as little as possible.
Well, Conor McGregor appears to have that down to a T.
According to Forbes, the Irish UFC star raked in $47 million in 2018 and only fought one time — a UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Must be nice.
Aside from bringing in nearly $30 million due to pay-per-view buys, McGregor brought in a ton of money through endorsements with companies like Reebok, Burger King, Budweiser and Monster Energy. The “champ-champ” also capitalized on his very own whiskey brand, Proper No. 12, which has sold more than 200,000 cases.
Nobody knows when McGregor will fight again, but expect a similarly large payday when he does.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images