Everyone’s goal in life is to make as much money by working as little as possible.

Well, Conor McGregor appears to have that down to a T.

According to Forbes, the Irish UFC star raked in $47 million in 2018 and only fought one time — a UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Must be nice.

Aside from bringing in nearly $30 million due to pay-per-view buys, McGregor brought in a ton of money through endorsements with companies like Reebok, Burger King, Budweiser and Monster Energy. The “champ-champ” also capitalized on his very own whiskey brand, Proper No. 12, which has sold more than 200,000 cases.

Nobody knows when McGregor will fight again, but expect a similarly large payday when he does.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images