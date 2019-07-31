Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox, in a borderline stunning development, elected not to make a move at the trade deadline.

It was suspected, and understandably so, that the Red Sox would attempt to make some type of a move to bolster their bullpen, which has struggled periodically this season. But alas, the deadline came and went, and the Red Sox elected not to make a move.

Shortly after the deadline passed, Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the media, and he did not express frustration.

“I’m not disappointed,” Cora said. “This is a team, a group that we trust. I’ve been saying all along that the group has to get better. Yesterday, we had a chance to win the game; we didn’t come through. Today is a new day. We have chance to win the series. We gotta stay with that frame of mind; just win series, keep moving on, get better. We got guys in that clubhouse and they’re capable of doing it. We’re going to trust the group and move forward.”

Alex Cora spoke to the media about the Red Sox's inactivity during the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/hZSeRO7EYf — NESN (@NESN) July 31, 2019

There’s no question the Red Sox have the talent to win, but in four months they have yet to prove they are a legitimate contender. But with Wednesday’s developments — or lack thereof — it’s clear the organization’s hope is that guys start playing up to their potential.

