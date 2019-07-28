Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics officially signed Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Max Strus and Javonte Green on Thursday, with the 7-foot-6 center taking all the headlines.

But one Boston executive gave a rave review of the latter to Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith.

“I knew some about (Green), but his athleticism blew me away,” they told Smith. “He’s clearly an NBA athlete. If he can just defend and run the floor, he can play in our league. We’re hoping to keep him for a longer look.”

Green, 26, played in all five of Boston’s summer league games, averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds on 50 percent shooting. The Radford product played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany last season, posting 13.8 points at a 54.9 percent clip.

Entering training camp with a partially-guaranteed deal, Green will be in the thick of the competition for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images